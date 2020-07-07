State Sen. Fields builds uncertainty for fall sports in Louisiana schools amid pandemic

BATON ROUGE, La (WVLA/WGMB) — Louisiana State Senator Cleo Fields is calling for a time-out on all K-12 athletic activities across the state that involve in-person participation by students in a group setting for the upcoming fall semester because of the looming pandemic. This includes conditioning, practice, team meetings and games. Fields asks that the Louisiana School Boards Association reach out to all local school boards and superintendents to request they voluntarily suspend fall athletic activities.

The education committee chairmen penned a letter to Sandy Holloway, President of the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education to adopt a rule suspending all athletic activities for the fall. The measure will be addressed during the board’s special meeting July 14th.