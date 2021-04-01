State Veterans Home in Collins reopens to visitation

COLLINS, Miss. (WHLT) – Mississippi Veterans Affairs (MSVA) reopened the State Veterans Home in Collins on Thursday. A new initiative, “Operation Family Reunion,” allows residents to reunite with their family members through full visitation rights for the first since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

MSVA Executive Director Stacey Pickering expressed what this moment means for everyone involved.

“Keeping our residents safe has been our number one priority during the pandemic,” said Pickering. “But I can truly say that bringing families back together was right there atop the list as well. Our team members go home every day and see their loved ones face to face in the same space. Our residents and their families have not had that opportunity for over a year. And we have done everything in our power to make this moment as safe as possible.”

With certain COVID-19 restrictions still in place, due to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Mississippi Department of Health (MSDH) guidance, only two family members per resident are allowed to visit each resident.