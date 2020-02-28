States to get test kits as White House amps up virus effort

WASHINGTON (AP) – Federal health officials say they’re scrambling to get coronavirus testing up and running in every state. And the Trump administration may invoke a 70-year-old law to guarantee a range of needed supplies.

Two days after the White House shifted gears from Trump’s initial assurances of minimal fallout to a mobilization under Vice President Mike Pence, the administration’s messaging still isn’t completely seamless.

The count of U.S. cases grew to 62 on Friday, with two more passengers from the Diamond Princess cruise ship testing positive. Congress is working on a spending bill for anti-virus efforts to be unveiled next week.