Stennis Space Center employees protest federal vaccine mandate

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Employees at the Stennis Space Center in Hancock County protested for medical freedom on Tuesday.

Almost 100 employees took part in a prayer rally. They were informed in early October that the vaccine would be required as part of the Biden Administration’s mandate for federal workers. Employees want the state government to stop the mandates coming from the federal level.

“I hope Governor Reeves will do what Kate Ivy did in Alabama today by stopping the mandates in Alabama. We need to see that in Mississippi, and we need to see that go all the way up to the federal level,” said Kimberly Catherman, an employee at Stennis.

In response to the protest, leaders at Stennis said, “As a federal site, Stennis Space Center is preparing to adhere, as required, to the president’s executive order dated September 9, 2021.”

Employees have been given until November 22 to get vaccinated.