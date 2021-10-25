Stennis Space Center employees to protest federal vaccine mandate

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Several Stennis Space workers, who are against federal vaccine requirements, will hold a prayer rally on Tuesday, October 26, in Hancock County as the deadline for mandatory COVID-19 vaccination approaches.

The Sun Herald reported employees are expected to protest for ‘medical freedom’ from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the intersection of Mississippi 607 and Texas Flat Road.

President Joe Biden announced sweeping new federal vaccine requirements in September 2021. The Biden administration’s vaccination mandate would make employers with 100 or more workers require coronavirus vaccinations or institute weekly virus testing.