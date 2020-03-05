Stocks drop in US, Europe as virus worries dominate again

NEW YORK (AP) – Stocks are sliding more than 3.5%, cutting another 1,000 points off the Dow Jones Industrial Average, as fear of the economic fallout from the spreading virus outbreak once again grips markets.

Thursday’s drop nearly wiped out the surge of 4.5% the day earlier. Treasury yields sank again toward more record lows as investors plowed money into low-risk investments. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, a benchmark for mortgages, fell to 0.90%.

Markets have been stuck on an up-and-down roller coaster for weeks because of uncertainty about how much damage a fast-spreading virus will do to the economy.