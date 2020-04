JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes is calling on Governor Tate Reeves to help restore water for some citizens.

He said their hygiene practices are compromised amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“We have to fight this virus with every strength to make sure that we do not lose anymore lives,” said Stokes. “What we’re asking is on those past accounts, give us the authority to turn the water on.”