Student at Sumner Hill Junior High School tests positive for coronavirus

Coronavirus
CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Clinton Public School District is reporting a student at Sumner Hill Junior High School has tested positive for COVID-19. School administrators at Sumner Hill have contacted parents of students in the classes who have been affected.

Prewitt Contracting Services will conduct a deep cleaning of Sumner Hill with electrostatic machines prior to the start of school on Thursday.

This brings CPSD’s total positive cases to 30 since the start of school on August 13.

According to the district, contact tracing has revealed that all cases have been contracted from outside sources. No students or faculty members have contracted the virus from any Clinton campus.

For more information, visit www.clintonpublicschools.com.

