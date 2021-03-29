Student nurses help administer COVID-19 vaccines across Mississippi

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – After a year interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, some local nursing students are once again getting hands-on experience thanks to the vaccination effort.

Nursing students at Holmes Community College have administered thousands of COVID-19 vaccines.

“We would make sure again that it was the right patient, make sure they had their card. If they didn’t have their first dose yet, we would get their card for them get everything done, give them their shot, give them their instructions, and they were out in about 15 minutes,” said Shelby Wroten, a student.

Students were spread across various locations, including Vicksburg. They administered both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

“Being able to give them that relief to people really made me feel good,” stated Scott Fields, a student.

“It’s comforting knowing that we are helping getting this pandemic stopped and that a lot of people are wanting to participate and get this pandemic over with,” said Emily-Ann Mathis, a student.

Students acknowledge the positive impact they’re having by administering the vaccine.