Students quarantined due to COVID-19 cases in Ridgeland, Natchez

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Madison County School District said there have been six positive coronavirus cases at Ridgeland High School this week.

According to Gene Wright, director of communications for the district, 30 students have been quarantined. The district has been in school for six weeks and has only had three positive cases before the six new ones.

According to the Natchez Democrat, some Cathedral Elementary students in Natchez were told to quarantine at home after a teacher tested positive for the virus on Thursday, October 22.

LATEST STORIES: