Students return to class in Pearl with COVID-19 safety precautions in place

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Most students in the Jackson-metro area returned to school on Monday, including the Pearl Public School District.

“It’s gone really well this morning. Kids came in, and they’ve done really well. I’m so impressed just by the way they came in with their masks already on, and they are just really taking it seriously,” said Superintendent Raymond Morgigno.

Pearl students have a staggered start his year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Pre-K through 5th grade students went back on Monday, but only those with the last names A-L. Sixth through 12th grade students started a hybrid schedule that will last for two weeks.

All students must wear face masks while at school Hallways have been converted into various traffic patterns to avoid large crowds, and students that have to switch classes are released only a few at a time.

“The junior high, they may dismiss 6th grade at this time, and four minutes later, dismiss 7th grade. So it’s not just chaos in the hallways,” explained Morgigno.

The superintendent said if someone in the school district contracts COVID-19, they must quarantine for 14 days, as well as anyone whom they come into contact with.

“Each Monday, we have to report cases to the department of health, and they are keeping a running tab of, I believe, every school district in the state and every county, whether someone has contracted the virus or come in close contact,” said Morgigno.

If students are taking the bus home, there is assigned seating and protocols in place to help stop the spread of germs. The superintendent said they’re asking parents to pick up their children as much as possible through the carpool line.

