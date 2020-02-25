Study begins in U.S. to test possible coronavirus treatment

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – The first clinical trial in the U.S. of a possible coronavirus treatment is underway in Nebraska and is eventually expected to include 400 patients at 50 locations around the world.

Half the patients will receive the antiviral medicine remdesivir while the other half will receive a placebo. Several other studies are already underway internationally.

Dr. Andre Kalil, who will oversee the study at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, said Tuesday the clinical trial was developed quickly in response to the virus outbreak that is centered in China.