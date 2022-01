SUMRALL, Miss. (WHLT) – City offices in Sumrall have switched to drive-thru only for customers due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Pine Belt News reported as of Tuesday, January 18, customers can pay bills and manage other matters via drive-thru only at city offices. This effort will continue indefinitely as city officials monitor COVID-19 cases.

Neighbors who need services other than paying bills can call Sumrall Town Hall at (601)-758-3591.