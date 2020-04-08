Survey asks how many people in each state admit to drinking while working from home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — A new survey shows the percentage of people in each state who admit to drinking while working from home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Alcohol.org conducted a study of 3,000 employees working from home across the U.S. to find out how many are using their new office setup as an excuse to drink.

Beer is the most commonly consumed alcoholic beverage while working from home, according to the survey.

With many Americans now working from home during self-isolation, everyday habits have drastically changed in order to accommodate our new daily routines. For some, this may mean waking up a few minutes later as there is no school or morning commute to worry about, but others are using this newfound freedom as reason to have an alcoholic drink during their workday.

Broken down by state, the survey revealed that residents of Hawaii (67%) are the most likely to drink at home during working hours, while Arkansans are the least likely at 8%.

When faced with adversity, such as the current COVID-19 pandemic, many may look to alcohol to alleviate their stress as it numbs emotions. Particularly if confined to your home with less work to do than usual, it can be tempting to grab a glass – or bottle – of your favorite wine. In fact, 35% of Americans say they are likely to drink more alcohol while self-isolating, according to Alcohol.org.

It seems many people are prepared for the worst when it comes to alcohol as one fifth (22%) of Americans say they have stockpiled alcohol for self-isolation. Broken down, men were more prepared in this regard with 27% saying they have stockpiled alcohol, as compared to just 15% of women.

Many drinkers have that one drink they turn to in stressful times and it seems beer is the most likely drink to be consumed in self-isolation, with 38% saying this is the case. This was followed by cocktails (26%), wine (21%) and straight spirits (15%).

Broken down by gender, it was found that, perhaps unsurprisingly, the most popular drink for men to consume during self-isolation is beer (44%). Following this was wine (22%) and straight spirits (22%), and cocktails (11%). By comparison, women were most likely to consume cocktails during isolation (38%), followed by beer (33%), wine (24%) and straight spirits (5%).

Dr. Lawrence Weinstein, chief medical officer of American Addiction Centers said if you find yourself or anyone in your household reached for the bottle as a coping mechanism too often, it can be cause for concern, especially amid the current circumstances.

“These are stressful times as many employees struggle with having to adapt to a home working environment, in which distractions are abundant and alcohol may seem like a good solution,” Weinstein said. “There are a number of accessible online resources available if you suspect substance addiction, such as support helplines, chatrooms and forums.”