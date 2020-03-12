SWAC cancels remainder of 2020 Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WJTV) – The Southwestern Athletic Conference Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments have been cancelled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).



“In the best interest of the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, event staff and fans this decision was ultimately one that we had no other choice but to make,” said SWAC Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland. “We will continue to access this very fluid situation in consultation with governmental and public health officials and the NCAA, ensuring that we take all the preventative measures needed to protect our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, and fans.”

All tickets for the SWAC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments will be refunded in the form of a full refund.