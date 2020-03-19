Tents set up at Mississippi Fairgrounds in response to COVID-19 outbreak

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A tent deployment is currently in progress at the Mississippi Fairgrounds in Jackson.

According to officials, this is a University of Mississippi Medical Center-led effort with support from several partners, including the Mississippi State Department of Health, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, the Department of Public Safety, the State Department of Agriculture and Commerce and the Mississippi Department of Transportation.

The planned activities for the location are part of UMMC’s response to the growing coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in Mississippi.

More information will be shared on the project Friday, March 20.