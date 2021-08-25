Terry High football players, parents frustrated with 14-day quarantine after one positive case

TERRY, Miss. (WJTV) – Concerned parents of Terry High School football players said they were notified of the COVID-19 case at Terry High School on Tuesday. According to the letter, the date of exposure was Friday, August 20.

Two Terry High parents, who wanted to remain anonymous, said it’s unsettling that student athletes with the football team are subject to a 14-day quarantine when one student allegedly had COVID-19. According to the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH), three cases in one group is considered an outbreak for schools.

While the parents said they understand the schools safety precautions, sending their child home with few guidance hinders their education as well.

Jakabrian Washington is a junior on the football team. He’s been in quarantine for a day and said his first thought was how was he going to get his work done with no virtual option.

“Not only are we quarantined at home, but the fact that we can’t get our work. The school district is supposed to be about education and safety. The students are packed about 35 to a room, less than three feet apart. That’s two things they failed to do education and safety,” he said.

Principal Matthew Scott said the high school level does not have a comment. 12 News reached out to the Hinds County Central Office numerous times and have yet to hear from Associate Superintendent of Community Relations Dr. John Neal.