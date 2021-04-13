Those who received J&J vaccine “should not be worried,” says State Health Officer

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) instructed all physicians, clinics and hospitals to refrain from using the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine until additional guidance is available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The FDA recommended a “pause” in administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.

In a joint statement Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said they were investigating unusual clots in six women that occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination. The clots occurred in veins that drain blood from the brain and occurred together with low platelets. All six cases were in women between the ages of 18 and 48.

According to State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are not affected. Dobbs said those who have already received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in Mississippi should “not be worried” because the risk period for blood clots appears short.

As of Tuesday, 38,885 doses of the Johnson & Johnson have been distributed in Mississippi.