Three additional COVID-19 cases reported in Clinton Public Schools

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Clinton Public School District is reporting three positive COVID-19 cases in the district.

One student at Clinton Park Elementary, one district employee at Lovett and one student at Clinton High School make up the three cases. School administrators at each campus have contacted parents of students in the classes who have been affected.

These cases bring CPSD’s second semester positives to 56 since the start of the semester on January 5, 2021.

For more information, visit www.clintonpublicschools.com.