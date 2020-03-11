Three new COVID-19 cases in South Dakota brings total to 8, including one death

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There are three more cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota, according to the state’s Department of Health. That brings the total number of cases in the state to eight, including one person who died.

The new cases are:

A man from Minnehaha County in the 40-49 age range

A man from Minnehaha County in the 50-59 age range

A man from Bon Homme County in the 60-69 age range

The cases do not appear to be related. Two of the patients have recently traveled. One of the patients, it’s unclear how they received the virus.

There are now 11 pending cases and 27 negative cases.

“To keep people healthy, stay home,” said Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD) in Wednesday’s media briefing.

Noem expects the number of cases to go up in the coming days.

Test results are considered “presumptive positive” until the result is confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC said presumptive positive cases are to be treated as if they are confirmed cases.

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 as a pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also announced $4,567,500 in funding to South Dakota on Wednesday to support fighting COVID-19.

“Our state, local, tribal and territorial public health partners are on the front lines of the COVID-19 response. The action we are taking today will continue to support their efforts to increase public health capacity where it’s needed most,” CDC Director Dr. Robert R. Redfield said in a statement. “These funds will allow public health leaders to implement critical steps necessary to contain and mitigate spread of the virus in communities across the country.”

On Tuesday, state health officials said the person who died was a man between the age of 60 and 69 from Pennington County. They are waiting for medical examiner confirmation but said he tested positive for COVID-19. Noem said he had underlying medical conditions. The man died on Tuesday.

Noem said they had plenty of tests, but wouldn’t give a specific number. She said she is in constant communication with The White House.