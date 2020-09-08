Three St. Joseph volleyball players test positive for COVID-19

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Three St. Joseph volleyball players tested positive for COVID-19, according to school leaders.

According to officials, the school has a policy if three or more people in a group test positive, then the entire group will be quarantined.

They believe the cases stemmed from a volleyball tournament the team participated in on August 29, 2020.

