Three St. Joseph volleyball players test positive for COVID-19

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Three St. Joseph volleyball players tested positive for COVID-19, according to school leaders.
According to officials, the school has a policy if three or more people in a group test positive, then the entire group will be quarantined.
They believe the cases stemmed from a volleyball tournament the team participated in on August 29, 2020.
