Three Vicksburg Warren School District employees test positive for COVID-19

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Vicksburg Warren School District announced three employees (teachers/staff) tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19), during the week of August 17-21.
According to leaders, one employee was quarantined due to potential exposure. All of the employees work at South Park Elementary School.
Leaders said no confirmed student cases were reported in the district.
