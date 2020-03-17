To keep seniors safe at home, Medicare expands telemedicine

WASHINGTON (AP) – Medicare says it will immediately expand telemedicine coverage nationwide to help seniors with health problems stay home to avoid the coronavirus.

Medicare administrator Seema Verma says the change allows millions of older people to take care of ongoing medical problems as well as any new concerns, while also heeding public health advice to stay home during the outbreak.

For example, a patient with diabetes wouldn’t have to postpone a regular follow-up visit with the doctor to keep safe. He or she could do it via Skype instead. Medicare acted following a directive from Congress and emergency declarations by the Trump administration.