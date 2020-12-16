Tom Cruise unleashes expletive-filled rant after film crew breaks COVID-19 protocols

(WJW) — Someone on the set of the latest “Mission: Impossible” movie recorded audio of actor Tom Cruise yelling at crew members for breaking COVID-19 protocols.

The audio was posted by The Sun.

According to the paper, the expletive-filled tirade was sparked after two crew members were standing within six feet of each other around a monitor.

“We want the gold standard,” Cruise can be heard saying on the audio. “They’re back there in Hollywood making moves right now because of us. Because they believe in us and what’s we’re doing.”

The actor said he is on the phone each day with movie studios, producers, and insurance companies making sure everyone is following the rules.

“I don’t ever want to see it again, ever,” Cruise could be heard yelling. “And if you don’t do it you’re fired.”

“That’s it! No apologies. You can tell it to the people that are losing their f’ing homes because our industry is shut down. It’s not going to put food on their table or pay for their college education,” Cruise said.

“That’s what I sleep with every night. The future of this f***ing industry! So, I’m sorry I am beyond your apologies,” he yelled. “I have told you and now I want it and if you don’t do it you’re out. We are not shutting this f***ing movie down! Is it understood?”

The seventh movie in the popular franchise is filming in various locations throughout Europe including Italy and the United Kingdom. It is set to be released in November of next year.

According to The Sun, Cruise has been pictured wearing a mask on set and keeping watch for anyone breaking the rules.

He paid nearly $750,000 for an old cruise ship for the cast and crew to isolate on, The Sun reported.

