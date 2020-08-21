Severe Weather Information

Tougaloo College delays opening residence halls to Spring 2021

Coronavirus
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Tougaloo College in Jackson will delay opening its residence halls until Spring Semester 2021. The delay is due to an increase in COVID-19 cases as schools when they returned to on-campus learning.

Click here to hear a message from President Carmen J. Walters and Student Government Association President A’Mon Haynes. 

If students have questions or concerns on any matter or subject, they should send an email to TougalooCares@tougaloo.edu

