Tougaloo College extends remote instruction, postpones commencement

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Tougaloo College said its coronavirus response team is monitoring any new developments with the virus.
The following decisions have been made:
- In response to recent information provided by the CDC, remote instruction will extend throughout the remainder of this spring semester.
- Instructions will be provided to students regarding when and how belongings in the residence halls may be retrieved.
- The college is working on a plan to provide prorated refunds to students who lived in the residence halls.
- Tougaloo College will postpone all baccalaureate and commencement activities indefinitely until clearance is provided from the CDC. The College looks forward to honoring our graduates once it is deemed safe to do so.