Tougaloo College extends spring break due to coronavirus concerns

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Tougaloo College in Jackson will extend spring break by one week due to concerns over the coronavirus. Residence halls will remain closed and all on-campus, chapel and athletic events are suspended until further notice.

Spring break will include the week of Monday, March 16. Beginning Monday, March 23, all classes will resume using online and alternative teaching strategies.

All administrators and staff will report to work, as scheduled, beginning Monday, March 16, 2020.