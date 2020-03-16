Tougaloo College extends spring break due to coronavirus concerns

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Tougaloo College in Jackson will extend spring break by one week due to concerns over the coronavirus. Residence halls will remain closed and all on-campus, chapel and athletic events are suspended until further notice.
Spring break will include the week of Monday, March 16. Beginning Monday, March 23, all classes will resume using online and alternative teaching strategies.
All administrators and staff will report to work, as scheduled, beginning Monday, March 16, 2020.
The health and safety of our students, faculty and staff remain our highest priorities, therefore we are closely monitoring developments in the spread of the coronavirus, with a focus on its potential impact on our campus. To date, there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Tougaloo College. The College is staying alert regarding new information and recommendations coming from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Mississippi State Department of Health. Thank you for your continued support as we continue our endeavor to protect our campus community. All students, faculty and staff are encouraged to monitor email and the College website often regarding all Tougaloo College updates.Tougaloo College