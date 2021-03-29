Tougaloo College serves as COVID-19 vaccination site for students, employees

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Tougaloo College will host COVID-19 vaccination events in partnership with the Mississippi State Department of Health. The events began March 10 and will continue throughout April.

Gary Anderson, Assistant Director of the Tougaloo College Owens Health and Wellness Center said, “The well-being of everyone on campus remains a priority. More importantly, Tougaloo College President Dr. Carmen J. Walters stresses the importance of maintaining a safe and healthy environment during these unprecedented times. We are excited that this day has finally come for our employees to get vaccinated. It adds another layer to the fight against COVID-19 and hopefully gets us a step closer to returning to a sense of normalcy.”

Tougaloo students and employees must contact the Owens Health and Wellness Center to schedule an appointment. The Campus Clinic invites individuals who have already received the vaccine to participate in baseline data collection by submitting documentation to ohwc@tougaloo.edu to help keep track of the state’s vaccine distribution count.