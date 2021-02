JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs announced there will be a virtual panel discussion on the impact of COVID-19 on minorities in Mississippi. The event will be hosted by Tougaloo College.

Dobbs will be joined by Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical advisor to President Joe Biden, Dr. Obie McNair and Dr. Myrna Alexander Nickens.

The event will be livestreamed on the Tougaloo College YouTube channel. The event starts at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 12.