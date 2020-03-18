Town Hall: Coronavirus facts and fiction

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – From closing businesses to self-quarantining, the COVID-19 outbreak is overwhelming many people.

KCAU 9 is hosting a live discussion with local medical experts and officials to discuss the coronavirus.

The panel includes Tyler Brock, the deputy director of laboratory services at Siouxland District health, the medical director at UnityPoint Health–St. Luke’s, Dr. Mike Kafka, and Dr. Larry Volz, MercyOne Siouxlands Chief Medical Officer.

The town hall starts at 6:30 p.m. Watch the stream above. If you’re having troubling viewing the stream, click here.

KCAU 9 will host another town hall next week Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. and look at how the virus is affecting peoples’ routines.