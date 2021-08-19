Toyota of Hattiesburg to host vaccination clinic

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Toyota of Hattiesburg will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Wednesday, August 25 and Wednesday, September 15. The event will be from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Southeast Mississippi Rural Health Initiative will administer the vaccines with a doctor and nurse onsite. To get a shot, you must be at least 12 years old, have a photo ID, or sign a parent authorization form.

People that receive a vaccine will get a parting gift. Lunch will be provided by Toyota of Hattiesburg. 

