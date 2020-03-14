Traceway Park in Clinton closed to organized sports activities

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Clinton Parks and Recreation Department closed all fields at Traceway Park through March 22 due to coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns. At that time, the Parks and Recreation Department along with City Leaders will meet to decide how to proceed with activities and events scheduled in the park.

Brighton Park tennis facility is also closed to all USTA matches and USTA Ready to Rally Program. No refunds will be given through the Clinton Parks and Recreation Department.

All other parks and playgrounds will remain open for individual use.

We ask that you use extreme caution and educate yourself on the best practices of preventing the spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) while using our public parks and playgrounds. Please follow Mississippi State Department of Health instructions during this time, to minimize exposure to COVID-19. During this closure, there will be no practices, games, or tournaments allowed at Traceway Park. Many of our governing bodies of youth sports have already mandated to shut down practices, games or tournaments and we will continue to work with them to assess the best plan for us going forward. The decision to close these fields has not been an easy one, but one we feel we must make due to the national pandemic of COVID-19 (coronavirus). Our ultimate goal is the safety and well-being of our community. City of Clinton Parks and Recreation Department

City officials will continue to monitor this situation and coordinate with school, state and county officials to address the needs of the community.