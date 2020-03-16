Trump administration tells older people to stay home, all ages to avoid crowds

WASHINGTON (AP) – The White House on Monday urged all older Americans to stay home and everyone to avoid crowds and eating out at restaurants as part of sweeping guidelines meant to combat an expected surge of coronavirus cases.

President Donald Trump and the coronavirus task force released the guidelines as the U.S. government moved to try to blunt the impact of the virus.

Among new guidelines: Over the next 15 days, Americans should not gather in groups of more than 10 people, schooling should be at home and discretionary travel and social visits should be avoided.

If anyone in a household tests positive for the virus, everyone who lives there should stay home.