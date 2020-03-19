Trump works to steady nation over coronavirus pandemic

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is working to steady a fearful nation in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

He spoke optimistically of therapeutic drugs that are being explored and might be helpful against COVID-19. But he had no announcements of new and imminent treatments at a briefing Thursday.

On the public health and economic fronts, he says: “More help is on the way.”

Trump and FDA commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn described several drugs being tested. Trump plans to visit the Federal Emergency Management Agency on Thursday.