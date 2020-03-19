1  of  2
Breaking News
Gov. Reeves: All Mississippi public schools closed until April 17 16 new cases of coronavirus reported in Mississippi; 50 total cases in state

Coronavirus Information

Schools Closed due to Coronavirus

School Lunch Programs

What to Know About Coronavirus

Latest Announcements from CDC

Trump works to steady nation over coronavirus pandemic

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is working to steady a fearful nation in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

He spoke optimistically of therapeutic drugs that are being explored and might be helpful against COVID-19. But he had no announcements of new and imminent treatments at a briefing Thursday.

On the public health and economic fronts, he says: “More help is on the way.”

Trump and FDA commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn described several drugs being tested. Trump plans to visit the Federal Emergency Management Agency on Thursday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories