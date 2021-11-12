TrustCare Kids of Madison offering COVID-19 vaccine for kids

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with TrustCare Health announced the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine will be offered to children ages five through 11 at its TrustCare Kids location in Madison.

The vaccine for children was made available at the location on Friday, November 12.

The children’s dose contains one-third of the active ingredient of the adult dose. A vaccinated child will need to return to the clinic in three weeks to receive the second dose.

The clinic strongly encourages parents to make an appointment by clicking here.

Adult vaccines and booster shots are also available on a walk-in basis Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.