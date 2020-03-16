TSA allows more hand sanitizer on flights

(CNN) – The Transportation Security Administration is allowing passengers to bring 12 ounces of sanitizer in their carry-on bags. A post on the TSA website said the policy will remain in place indefinitely.

The agency said it’s an effort to help people clean their hands during the coronavirus outbreak.

Buying the sanitizer to stash in the carry-ons is another matter. After the coronavirus outbreak started to spread, online sales spiked more than 800%. In person sales went up more than 200%.

New York state is making its own hand sanitizer. A distillery in Georgia is also giving it a try.