Turtle Creek Mall cancels events due to coronavirus

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Turtle Creek Mall will cancel upcoming events due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).
The mall released the statement below:
The health and well-being of the community we serve, our customers, employees, and retail partners is our top priority. Out of an abundance of caution and based on guidelines for public meetings and events from the CDC and other governmental agencies, we have made the decision to cancel or postpone all planned events, which includes our seasonal Easter Bunny photo program. We will continue to monitor updates from the CDC as well as local health officials and governmental agencies and will resume our event schedule as soon as it is appropriate.Stacey Keating, CBL & Associates Management, Inc.