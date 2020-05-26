Turtle Creek Mall reopens to shoppers in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Turtle Creek Mall in Hattiesburg reopened on Tuesday for the first time since March 2020.

“Everybody is social distancing and the mall security are doing a really good job of making sure people have masks on. I’ve seen a couple people turned away that didn’t have the mask on so they’re pretty much on top of it,” said Nicky Harrison, who is a shopper.

There are new guidelines for shoppers, including wearing face masks inside. While the mall reopened, some food places inside are still closed.

The new mall hours are 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., Monday through Saturday. The mall will also be open from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sundays.