Two additional COVID-19 cases in Clinton Public School District

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Clinton Public School District, there have been two more positive COVID-19 cases in the district. One teacher at Clinton High School and one student at Clinton Junior High School make up the reported cases.

School administrators at CHS and CJHS have contacted parents of students in the classes who have been affected. Prewitt Contracting Services will conduct a deep cleaning of both campuses with electrostatic machines prior to the start of school on Thursday.

This brings CPSD’s total positive cases to 36 since the start of school on August 13.

Contact tracing has revealed that all cases have been contracted from outside sources. No students or faculty members have contracted the virus from any Clinton campus.

For more information, visit www.clintonpublicschools.com.

