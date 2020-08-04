Coronavirus Information

Two additional COVID-19 cases reported by Corinth School District

CORINTH, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, the Corinth School District reported two more individuals tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19). This makes five positive cases at Corinth High School.

Leaders said they were notified on Monday of the two additional positive cases. Contact tracing has been completed, and anyone in close contact with the individuals has been notified.

If people were notified, they will need to quarantine for 14 days. While under quarantine, students cannot attend schools or participate in school activities. They must work digitally in order to be counted present.

