Two Alcorn County students test positive for COVID-19

ALCORN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Alcorn School District announced two students at Biggersville High School tested positive for COVID-19. Three non-instructional employees also tested postive for the virus.

According to the district, close contacts have been notified. They also said neither of the students have attended school this year.

Leaders said they’re following the Mississippi State Department of Health and CDC guidelines about COVID-19.

