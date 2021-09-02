Two classes at McLaurin Elementary transition to virtual learning

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Two classes at McLaurin Elementary School have transitioned to virtual learning after one student and teacher tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, according to the Natchez Democrat.

Natchez Adams School District Public Communications Director Ernest “Tony” Fields said the individuals were in close contact with the two classes and are quarantining at home.

“The Natchez-Adams School District is working very closely with the Mississippi Department of Health and following CDC recommendations for guidance in mitigating this outbreak to protect everyone’s health. We want to assure the community, students and staff of NASD, and their family members that steps are being taken to protect students and staff to minimize the spread of COVID-19,” school officials said.

Students and teachers will return to on-campus learning on Monday, September 13. School officials said all of the classrooms will receive a deep clean before their return.