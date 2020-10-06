Two Clinton elementary students test positive for coronavirus

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, the Clinton Public School District reported two Eastside Elementary students, both from the same household, have tested positive for COVID-19.

School administrators have contacted parents of students in the classes who have been affected.

These cases are CPSD’s sixteenth and seventeenth positive cases since the start of school on August 13.

For more information, visit www.clintonpublicschools.com.

