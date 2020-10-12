Two Clinton students test positive for COVID-19

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Clinton Public School District, two students in the district have tested positive for the coronavirus. One student at Northside and one at Lovett make up the reported positive cases.

School administrators have contacted parents of students in the classes who have been affected.

These cases are CPSD’s eighteenth and nineteenth positive cases since the start of school on August 13.

For more information, visit www.clintonpublicschools.com.

