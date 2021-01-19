Two Mississippi legislators test positive for COVID-19

A box containing a new umbrella is placed on each lawmaker’s seat in the House during the first day of the 2021 Mississippi Legislature, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (MISSISSIPPI TODAY) – A Mississippi state senator and a state representative have tested positive for COVID-19, Mississippi Today confirmed on Tuesday, prompting concerns that another Capitol virus outbreak could occur.

“We immediately contacted Dr. (Thomas) Dobbs (the state health officer) and are following protocol,” Leah Rupp Smith, a spokesperson for Senate leader Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, said Tuesday.

House Pro Tem Rep. Jason White told Mississippi Today on Tuesday that a member of the House of Representatives also tested positive. White said the members sitting near the infected member are not participating in proceedings this week to try to prevent the spread.

He said the House got advice from Dobbs before opting not to recess the legislative session.

