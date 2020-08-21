Two Mississippi State Greek houses see COVID-19 outbreaks

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Two Greek Life houses at Mississippi State University have seen outbreaks of the COVID-19 coronavirus, according to The Dispatch. Eighty students are evacuating the houses and must quarantine for 14 days, MSU Chief Communications Officer Sid Salter told the newspaper on Friday.

The affected students can return to their homes or stay in either of the two Starkville hotels MSU rented for the fall semester as quarantine sites. The Comfort Suites on Russell Street and the Hampton Inn on Blackjack Road have a total of 155 rooms.

According to Salter, the MSU Division of Student Affairs will sanitize the Greek houses, and students will hopefully be able to return in 14 days. They moved into the houses within the last two weeks.

LATEST STORIES: