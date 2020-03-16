Two new coronavirus cases reported in Mississippi; 12 total cases in state

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting two new cases of the coronavirus in the state.
One case was in Monroe County. Another case was in Pearl River County.
|County
|Cases
|Monroe
|1
|Pearl River
|1
|Total
|2
So far, there have been a total of 12 cases in Mississippi.
Correction from MSDH: A case previously reported for Pearl River County has been corrected to Hancock County.
|County
|Cases
|Copiah
|2
|Forrest
|3
|Hancock
|1 * previously reported in Pearl River County
|Hinds
|2
|Leflore
|1
|Monroe
|1
|Pearl River
|2
|Total
|12
