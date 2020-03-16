Two new coronavirus cases reported in Mississippi; 12 total cases in state

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting two new cases of the coronavirus in the state.

One case was in Monroe County. Another case was in Pearl River County.

County Cases Monroe 1 Pearl River 1 Total 2

So far, there have been a total of 12 cases in Mississippi.

Correction from MSDH: A case previously reported for Pearl River County has been corrected to Hancock County.

County Cases Copiah 2 Forrest 3 Hancock 1 * previously reported in Pearl River County Hinds 2 Leflore 1 Monroe 1 Pearl River 2 Total 12

