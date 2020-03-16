1  of  2
Two new coronavirus cases reported in Mississippi; 12 total cases in state

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting two new cases of the coronavirus in the state.

One case was in Monroe County. Another case was in Pearl River County.

CountyCases
Monroe1
Pearl River1
Total2

So far, there have been a total of 12 cases in Mississippi.

Correction from MSDH: A case previously reported for Pearl River County has been corrected to Hancock County.

CountyCases
Copiah2
Forrest3
Hancock1 * previously reported in Pearl River County
Hinds2
Leflore1
Monroe1
Pearl River2
Total12

