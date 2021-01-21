Two state senators test positive for COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to leaders in the Mississippi Legislature, two state senators have tested positive for the coronavirus, and several lawmakers are in quarantine.

The string of positive cases this week at the State Capitol is alarming for several lawmakers. Last summer, dozens of lawmakers and their staff tested positive for the virus.

“When you sit four people row to row, shoulder to shoulder, it’s very frightening to sit close to so many people from all over the state, and you don’t know where they’re coming from. And of course, they don’t want to take it home, and I don’t want to take it home to my family,” said Rep. Earle Banks (D-District 67).

Banks tested positive for the virus in July 2020. He was hospitalized for 18 days. Banks said it was a sobering and frightening experience.

Rep. Ronnie Crudup Jr. (D-District 71) also tested positive for the virus last summer.

“Since we’ve been back, I would say probably 85-90 percent of people started wearing masks. They know it’s serious now, and I do appreciate that,” stated Crudup.

Other lawmakers said they’re taking extra safety precautions.

“I feel good. I’m confident that we’ll protect the members of this building, and the members in the public,” said Rep. Christopher Bell (D-District 65).

Some lawmakers are still concerned.

“I don’t feel safe at the Capitol. I feel that most people just got vaccinated. Some have not gotten vaccinated,” said Banks.

Among those who have publicly acknowledged having COVID-19 at some point are Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann and House Speaker Philip Gunn.

There are routine temperature checks at the door as a precaution. None of the lawmakers who have testes positive this week have been identified. Lawmakers said they’re following instructions of State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs.