Tyson Foods announces temporary price reductions

(CNN) – Tyson Foods said it’s cutting prices on some of its meat products, but it’s only for the rest of the week.

From now until Saturday, the company said it will discount its meats by twenty to thirty percent, including chuck and round roasts and some ground beef products.

The discount comes as reports show prices at grocery stores across the United States are rising amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The cost of groceries overall increased by more than two and half percent last month. The Bureau of Labor Statistics said that was the biggest increase from one month to the next since 1974.