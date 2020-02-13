U.S. announces 15th virus case, this one in Texas evacuee

FILE – This Feb. 2, 2020, file photo provided by the Department of Defense shows empty lodging facilities at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. The Department of Defense says it is providing temporary lodging support for up to 1,000 passengers being evacuated from China to the U.S. in response to the coronavirus outbreak there. The virus outbreak that began in China and has spread to more than 20 countries is stretching already-strained public health systems in Asia and beyond, raising questions over whether everyone can get equal access to treatment. (Todd Holly/U.S. Air Force via AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – U.S. officials have announced the country’s 15th confirmed case of the new coronavirus – an evacuee from China who had been under quarantine in Texas. The patient had been flown to Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio last week.

The person is now in isolation at a hospital and is reported in stable condition. The infection was confirmed through a Wednesday night lab test. Two earlier U.S. cases were found among evacuees flown to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in Southern California.

Tens of thousands of cases of the illness have been reported globally. The vast majority of them are in China.